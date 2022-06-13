Senior officials from previous govt ‘fled to luxury homes abroad’

Ariana: As Afghanistan’s former government collapsed, in August last year, many senior officials in the Ashraf Ghani regime fled the country to luxurious homes they had purchased abroad ahead of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) takeover. In a review of public documents and interviews, the Wall Street Journal on Monday stated that some officials who held top jobs during Ghani’s tenure, are now living in mansions along California’s coast and in major cities around the world. Some of these former officials, including lawmakers, are also living in clusters in the United Arab Emirates and Turkey, WSJ reported. Click here to read more (external link).

