Senate Urges for Immediate Announcement of Election Result

Ariana: A number of Afghan senators on Tuesday called on the Independent Election Commission (IEC) to announce the election result as soon as possible. Senators also called on frontrunner candidates to avoid taking this national process toward a political deadlock. Abdul Latif Nahzatyar, a member of senate said postponement of election results will pave the way for interference. Sayed Safiullah Hashimi, another member of the senate said recent developments in the commission including seal breaking has raised concerns. Click here to read more (external link).

