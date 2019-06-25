Rivals Challenge Ghani’s Legitimacy, Renew Call For Interim Govt

Tolo News: President Ashraf Ghani’s rival candidates on Tuesday once again challenged the legitimacy of the incumbent government and reiterated the call for the establishment of an interim government in the country so that the upcoming elections are held in a free and transparent way. “This government is illegitimate, its oppressor and corrupt. If the illegitimate tenure of this government continues, this will put the peace process and elections in perils and will further increase discord in the country,” said Atmar. “Just two days ago, they announced the allocation of 400 million Afghanis to celebrate the 100th independence day. It is not legitimate because it was not included in the budget,” said [Hanif] Atmar. Click here to read more (external link).