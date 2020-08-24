Recent Presidential Appointments Cause Outcry

Tolo News: Recent presidential decrees to appoint standing officials to new posts–while keeping the advantages of their previous assignments–has sparked reactions among legal experts who call such acts “beyond the law.” A presidential decree issued on Sunday indicates that Zia-Ul-Haq Amarkhil, a member of the Afghanistan Cricket Board’s high council, was appointed as a presidential adviser on public and political affairs and as governor of Nangarhar, but will keep his current job as a cricket board official. Click here to read more (external link).