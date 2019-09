Tolo News: Acting Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani, during Friday’s eight-year anniversary of the death of former President Burhanuddin Rabbani, said that the Presidential Palace’s efforts to monopolize power in the last five years have weakened the system. Speaking in the ceremony at the Loya Jirga tent Rabbani warned that the election commission will be responsible for any tragedy that occurs due to electoral fraud. Click here to read more (external link).