Qayoumi Referred to Attorney General

Tolo News: The Afghan Senate’s Complaints Commission on Thursday referred Mohammad Humayon Qayoumi to the Attorney General, following reports that Qayoumi had received a $255,000 salary from a private institute in the US in 2017. Qayoumi is the acting Minister of Finance–and top adviser to President Ashraf Ghani. Earlier this week, TOLOnews obtained documents showing that Qayoumi received the $255,000 salary from a private organization called the “Institute for State Effectiveness” in 2017. The organization was founded by President Ashraf Ghani in 2013, documents indicate. Zalmay Zabuli, the head of the Senate’s Complaints Commission, described Qayoumi’s financial behavior as an act of national treason and said that it is linked to the lack of transparency in the Ministry of Finance. Click here to read more (external link).