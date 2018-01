Tolo News: Corruption is centered in the presidential palace and in the National Procurement Authority (NPA), said the executive director of Jamiat-e-Islami party Atta Mohammad Noor addressing a gathering in Mazar-e-Sharif city on Saturday. Noor claimed he has documents that show millions of dollars have been embezzled in the security forces’ fuel contracts under the pretext of customs exemptions. Click here to read more (external link).

