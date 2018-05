Ariana: Confirming the issue, Gen. Ahmad Fahim Qayem, the newly appointed provincial police chief said that every police soldier who commits such act of “betrayal” will be prosecuted. “Don’t show mercy on those who are killing you. Fire 10 bullets against their one bullet,” Gen. Qayem said. “Don’t sell police army’s bullets. Every soldier who does that should know that in fact he sells himself and his family.” Click here to read more (external link).

Other Security News