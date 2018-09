Tolo News: Nuristani was recently appointed as a senator to the Meshrano Jirga (Upper House of Parliament) by President Ashraf Ghani. Nuristani has an arrest order against him by the Anti-Corruption Criminal Justice Center (ACJC). According to documents, the ACJC summoned Nuristani to appear before them in order to answer to allegations of him having taken over one million AFs from Herat’s Milli Bus Enterprise. Click here to read more (external link).