Police ‘Blackmailed’ Protesting Candidates

Tolo News: A group of twelve women candidates who launched a three-month sit-in camp to protest what they called fraud and corruption in last year’s parliamentary elections, said police “blackmailed” them to make public their photos after they confiscated their cells phones following a brawl on Wednesday evening. The sit-in camp of the protesting candidates was removed by police on Wednesday, July 3, and the candidates claim that they were “beaten up” and “mistreated” by police that evening. Click here to read more (external link).

