Papers Reveal Controversial Appointment at Afghan Embassy in US

Tolo News: The Afghan Ambassador to the United States Roya Rahmani has appointed Mir Haris Ansari, the son-in-law of Shad Mohammad Sargand, as a senior adviser to President Ashraf Ghani on infrastructure as an embassy employee, according to documents seen by TOLOnews. Documents seen by TOLOnews reveal that Ansari was sent to the embassy under the pretext of assessing the crack in the wall of the Afghan embassy in Washington DC, which is estimated to cost nearly $2 million. But how is Ansari, who is a diplomat, able to fix a technical issue such as a crack in the wall?