Officials: National Procurement Authority (NPA) “Heart of Corruption”

Tolo News: Afghan president Ashraf Ghani on Sunday defended the performance and integrity of the National Procurement Authority (NPA) days after the US State Department announced that Washington was withdrawing about $100 million earmarked for an Afghan energy project, and would withhold another $60 million in planned assistance, because of corruption. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo specifically cited the NPA, and its “lack of transparency.” A number of officials in Afghanistan’s parliament have declared that the NPA is “the heart of corruption” in the government. Click here to read more (external link).

