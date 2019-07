Tolo News: President Ashraf Ghani has appointed Walid Tamim, former head of Afghanistan Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority, to two key posts in government despite the Attorney General’s Office says Tamim has three corruption cases under investigation at the judicial organization. Legal experts said such appointments are contradicting rules and regulations in the government. Tamim was a close aide to Ghani in the 2014 presidential elections. Click here to read more (external link).

