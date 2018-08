Ariana: It has been eight years since the Afghan government begun collecting the debt of the old Kabul Bank which collapsed in 2010. During former President Hamid Karzai’s tenure, $370 million of the bank’s debt was collected by the government from the overall debt of $987 million. However, since the opening of the Kabul Bank’s case, the National Unity Government has only managed to collect $78 million. Click here to read more (external link).