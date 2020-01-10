NPA’s Awarding of Massive Wheat Shipping Contracts Under Scrutiny

Tolo News: Integrity Watch Afghanistan (IWA) on Friday criticized an agreement enabling the presidential operations unit to import thousands of metric tons of wheat from India. According to Integrity Watch Afghanistan (IWA), the National Procurement Authority (NPA) has taken the contract for shipping thousands of metric tons of Indian wheat into the country from one government body, and has given it to another govt body, without completing the necessary bidding process. The NPA is chaired by President Ashraf Ghani. The contract is worth $15 million. Click here to read more (external link).