Noor Says He Might Run For Presidency In Next Election

Tolo News: Balkh’s Provincial Governor Atta Mohammad Noor on Sunday slammed government leaders and accused them of poor management and said he is thinking about running for presidency in the next elections. Speaking at the 94th anniversary of the Declaration of the Republic of Turkey Noor blasted the National Unity Government (NUG) leaders and said they were negligent in maintaining security and said the sharp rise in casualties among soldiers was a shame for government. Noor said corruption is widespread in government and insisted that the phenomena must be tackled. Click here to read more (external link).

