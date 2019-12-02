MPs Slam Ghani’s Top Advisor for Skipping Hearing

Tolo News: Lawmakers in Afghanistan’s parliament on Sunday blasted the acting minister of finance–and adviser to President Ashraf Ghani– Mohammad Humayon Qayoumi, for defying the lawmakers’ call to appear before the House of Representatives to answer questions. Qayoumi was scheduled to answer questions about reports of the embezzlement of six billion afs from 1397 (2018) Qatia accounts (financial statements). But Qayoumi has said that he couldn’t manage to attend the parliament’s session because of his “work burden.” Click here to read more (external link).