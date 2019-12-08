MPs: Qayoumi Must Answer for Budget, Trip Expenses

Tolo News: The Budget and Financial Committee of the Afghan parliament on Saturday warned that they will refer acting Finance Minister Mohammad Humayon Qayoumi to the Attorney General’s Office if he refuses to provide a satisfactory explanation to them about violations in the budget and unaccountable spending on his foreign trips. The committee members said they will ask Mr. Qayoumi to testify before them, otherwise, they will announce their decision without taking his testimony into account. Click here to read more (external link).