Ariana: Following the last year’s chaotic parliamentary elections, more than 230 people including senior employees of the Independent Election Commission (IEC) has been referred to the Attorney General’s office over alleged election crimes. Jamshid Rasooli, a spokesman for the Attorney General’s office on Monday said they have registered at least 80 cases of election-related crimes and over 230 people being referred to the office in this regard. Click here to read more (external link).

