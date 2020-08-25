More high-ranking officials face prosecution over COVID-19 funding fraud

Ariana: Two provincial governors and two former governors were on Tuesday referred to the Attorney General’s Office on suspicion of embezzlement of COVID-19 funds, sources have confirmed. The fraud suspects are Wardak Governor Abdul Yamin Muzaffaruddin, Badakhshan Governor Zakaria Sawda, former Nuristan governor Hafiz Abdul Qayum and former Herat Governor Abdul Qayum Rahimi. This comes after former Public Health Minister, Ferozuddin Feroz, and a number of current and former health officials were referred to the AGO on suspicion of misuse of authority and embezzlement of COVID-19 funds on Monday. Click here to read more (external link).

