Tolo News: Kabul residents are accusing Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) of discrimination and say the company is not distributing electricity fairly to its customers in the capital. Kabul residents said DABS is supplying electricity only to palace-dwellers, government officials, and powerful people, not for every home in the remote areas of the city, as witnessed for the last two days. Click here to read more (external link).