Kabul Court Hands Jail Term To Ex-Election Commission Chief

Tolo News: A primary court in Kabul on Sunday sentenced Ahmad Yusuf Nuristani, the former head of the Independent Election Commission (IEC), former governor of Herat and an incumbent member of Afghanistan’s Meshrano Jirga, the Upper House of Parliament, to one year and one month jail term and AFs1 million fine. The case prosecutor Payenda Adil said Nuristani had received AFs1 million through bullying from the former chairman of Milli Bus Enterprise while he was serving as the governor of western Herat province. He said the allegations against Nuristani have been proven following investigations. Click here to read more (external link).