formats

IMF to Extend Afghan Credit Line if Anti-Corruption Reforms Implemented

· 1 Comment

Michael Hughes: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Afghan authorities reached an agreement that would provide the country access to $364 million in credit over the next 3.5 years if actions are taken to improve transparency and reduce corruption.

The announcement comes as the Afghan government is under fire again for rampant corruption, including allegations of abusing COVID-19 funding. Last week, the Afghan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) said corruption in Kabul is on the rise and has reached the highest levels of government. Click here to read more.

One thought on “IMF to Extend Afghan Credit Line if Anti-Corruption Reforms Implemented

  1. So; what
    strings are attached
    to it ?????
    ===
    ==
    =
    They are all coordinated in lines
    military moves- we need
    to
    know the
    real motives !
    *

    Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *