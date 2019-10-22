IEC says main door of data center was opened to help police get warm

1TV: Afghanistan’s Independent Election Commission said on Tuesday that the main door of its data center was opened to help two special forces of police get warm. This comes as Abdullah Abdullah’s team has claimed that the data at the digital center were altered in an organized night raid that happened in collusion with President Ashraf Ghani’s team. It specifically said that the raid targeted quarantined biometric devices and urged IEC not to upload data from them. Click here to read more (external link).