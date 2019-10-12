‘IEC Colluding With Ghani’s Team in Fraud’: Saadati

Tolo News: A spokesperson for the Stability and Partnership campaign, the team led by presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah, on Saturday claimed that ‘circles within the Independent Election Commission are colluding with the State Building team (Ghani’s team) and are trying to organize a systematic fraud.’ Speaking in a press conference, Abdullah’s candidate for second VP, Assadulah Saadati, said that despite the team’s efforts to prevent fraud, the Election Commission’s work is ‘deteriorating.’ Click here to read more (external link).

