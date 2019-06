Ariana: The Independent Election Commission has announced the number of newly registered voters over 100,000 but electoral observers describe this figure as deceptive and inaccurate. “IEC presents an imaginary number of registered voters. The commission has failed in this process, therefore, they want to pretend that they have succeeded,” said Habibullah Shinwari, member of a Kabul-based electoral monitoring organization. Click here to read more (external link).