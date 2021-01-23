Hekmatyar: anonymous planes involved in transfer of gold and money at Kabul airport

Tolo News: Officials at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul rejected the claim by Hizb-e-Islami leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, who said anonymous planes are involved in the illegal transfer of gold and money at the airport. Addressing a gathering on Friday, Hekmatyar said some “anonymous” planes land and take off “repeatedly” at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul and are provided “special security measures, not by the airport security guards, but by other sources.” Click here to read more (external link).