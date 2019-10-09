Head of TEFA claims he received death threats from Ghani’s team

Ariana: The head of Transparent Election Foundation of Afghanistan (TEFA), a Kabul-based election monitoring organization, claimed on Wednesday that he is threatened to death by the ruling electoral team. “We are being threatened and those who have threatened me can hear my voice. I’m concerned because I have no protection and there is no mechanism in place for our protection,” said Naeem Ayoubzada, the CEO of TEFA while speaking at a press conference in Kabul. Apparently, pointing the accusation on President Ashraf Ghani’s “State-Builder” team, Mr. Ayoubzada said that he was threatened to death because of providing information about Afghan presidential election that took place on September 28 across the country. Click here to read more (external link).

