Tolo News: Amid reports of a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in Herat in western Afghanistan, the government is facing mounting criticism over alleged misuse of international fund to battle the pandemic in the country. A Kabul-based anti-corruption organization, Integrity Watch Afghanistan (IWA), on Friday said the government is not ready to provide the details of the money it spent for combating the pandemic. Click here to read more (external link).

