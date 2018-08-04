Govt Criticized Over Paktia Mosque Explosions

Tolo News: Angry relatives questioned government’s ability to keep the people safe and asked how insurgents breach secure areas such as mosques? “Who should we complain to? No one was here to help us. There were no ambulances. This is not a government, this is a corrupt government,” one resident said. “Government is involved in this attack. Hours have passed since the incident but no government official has announced their support. Government has not paid any attention to our safety and security,” a resident said. Click here to read more (external link).

Related