Ghani’s Finance Minister Requests Big Loans from Foreign Donors

Tolo News: On the sideline of the World Bank’s annual meetings in Washington this week, Afghan Minister of Finance Humayoun Qayoumi reportedly asked for loans worth billions of dollars from several global financial institutions while promoting Afghanistan’s “Self-Reliance Accelerator Package,” sources have told TOLOnews. Lawmakers in Afghanistan’s parliament reacted to the move with dismay… Lawmakers said there are fears of embezzlement in view of the ongoing corruption allegations plaguing government institutions. “They are trying to take money under the guise of reconstruction. But they divide 99 percent of the money with their foreign counterparts and then it is our future generations who have to compensate,” said MP Ramazan Bashardost. Click here to read more (external link).