Ghani’s Advisor Received $255,000 from US Institute: Documents

Tolo News: Documents seen by TOLOnews reveal that the acting Minister of Finance–and top adviser to President Ashraf Ghani– Mohammad Humayon Qayoumi, received a $255,000 salary from a private institute in the US in 2017. A year earlier, in 2016, Mr. Qayoumi received a $105,000 salary from the institute, the US-based Institute For State Effectiveness, while he was serving as Ghani’s top advisor. The documents show that the Institute for State Effectiveness was founded by President Ashraf Ghani in 2013. Also according to the documents, in recent years the Institute for State Effectiveness and the Afghan government worked together on several projects which increased the income of the institute. Click here to read more (external link).