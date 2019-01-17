Ghani Won 2014 Election Based on Fraudulent Votes: Finding

Ariana: According to research conducted by the Afghan Institute for Strategic Studies (AISS), President Ashraf Ghani did not win the 2014 Presidential Election based on clean votes… during the second round of the 2014 elections, a large number of fraudulent votes were casted in favor of President Ashraf Ghani in certain provinces where he had fewer votes during the first round of election compared to his rival Abdullah Abdullah, who later become the Chief Executive of the National Unity Government which was brokered by the former State Secretary of the United States John Kerry. Findings also reveal that the election commission had paved the way for systematic fraud in favor of Ghani at that time. Click here to read more (external link).