Ghani Trying To Manipulate Elections For A Comeback: Massoud

Tolo News: Presidential candidate Ahmad Wali Massoud on Wednesday said that President Ashraf Ghani is trying to manipulate the elections so that he can remain in power for another term. “They [government officials] are distributing money [to the people] when they visit provinces. They collect stickers and signatures in every corner they go. They ask people to promise. They [government officials] appoint their favorites who are ready to commit fraud [in the elections],” Massoud said. Massoud’s running mate for first vice president, Farida Mohmand, said the incumbent government is “exploiting” the youths. “The national unity government promotes ethnic and racial issues among the youth which is totally in contrast to the ideology of the young generation,” she said. Click here to read more (external link).

