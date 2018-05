Ariana: Speaking at a debate program in Ariananews TV, Maozullah Dawlati (Deputy of Independent Election Commission (IEC),) revealed the intervention of President Ghani in election commission’s affairs. “President Ghani in [the] presence of U.S. ambassador and UN envoy for Afghanistan has threatened those IEC members who were opposed to attaching stickers on copy of ID cards,” Dawlati said. Click here to read more (external link).