Tolo News: President Ashraf Ghani promised to root out corruption in public office; however, Afghanistan is still among most corrupt countries in the world. At the time Afghanistan was ranked 172nd in the world in terms of corruption. In 2015 it rose to 166thposition, in 2016 it dropped to 169 and last year it was at a dismal 177 on Transparency International’s Corruption Perspective Index. And this out of 180 countries. Click here to read more (external link).