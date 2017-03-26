Four ex-MUDH officials sentenced to prison on charges of embezzlement

1TV: The open trial of four former officials of the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing (MUDH) were begun on Sunday in Kabul after almost two years delay. The four officials were tried on charges of embezzlement of at least one billion Afghanis in Khwaja Rawash and Hakim Sanayee housing projects of MUDH. The primary court sentenced two of the officials to 20 years and fine of $200 million each, while two others were jailed for seven years and 450 million Afghanis each respectively. Click here to read more (external link).