Former NDS Chief ‘Spills Beans’ On 2014 Presidential Elections

Tolo News: The former National Directorate of Security (NDS) Rahmatullah Nabil on Monday night claimed that printing equipment for fake ballot papers were found in houses around Wazir Akbar Khan, in Kabul city, during the run up to the 2014 elections. He claimed the machines were found in the houses of high-ranking officials who are today part of the National Unity Government (NUG). According to Nabil, who had been the National Directorate of Security (NDS) at the time, he reported the matter to then president Hamid Karzai. Click here to read more (external link).