Former Minister Accuses Ghani of Corruption and Ethnic Bias

Ariana: Former Energy and Water Minister Ali Ahmad Osmani on Sunday accused the Presidential Palace (ARG) of power monopoly. The transfer of authorities from legal institutions into the office of [President’s] advisors based on nepotism have paralyzed the objective processes of governance in most of the institutions,” Osmani told reporters at a press conference in Kabul. He also accused President Ashraf Ghani’s office of acting based on ethnicity… Click here to read more (external link).

