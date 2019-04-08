Ex-Minister Imprisoned On Graft Charges

Tolo News: Former Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdul Razaq Wahidi was sentenced to three years in prison on corruption charges and misuse of authority related to his duty when he was serving as deputy minister of finance back in 2015. He was nominated as minister of communications in 2015 and served as a minister until early 2017. He was once again accused of “corruption” in the collection of 10 percent levy on telecom services and was suspended from the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology in early 2017. However, he was acquitted by a special court in 2017. Click here to read more (external link).

