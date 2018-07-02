Ex-Minister Appears Before Special Tribunal

Tolo News: Former Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdul Razaq Wahidi on Monday appeared before a special tribunal after being accused of corruption and misuse of authority. The special tribunal is expected to determine its findings soon but no date has been set for its final verdict. Monday’s hearing was however adjourned to Friday. Wahidi was suspended in January last year, after which President Ashraf Ghani appointed a panel to assess the collection process of the 10 percent tax levied on mobile phone users. Click here to read more (external link).

