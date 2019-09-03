Ex-Election Commissioners Get Five Years Imprisonment

Tolo News: The former head of the Electoral Complaints Commission, Abdul Aziz Aryaee, and two former members of the commission, Humaira Haqmal and Abdul Basir Fayiz, were accused of reducing or adding to parliamentary candidates votes in Kunar province and misuse of authority. Meanwhile, seven former members of Independent Election Commission including Abdul Badi Sayyad, Wasima Badghisi, Maazullah Dawlati, Rafiullah Bedar, Abdul Qadir Quraishi, Sayed Hafizullah and Maliha Hassan were also accused of adding or reducing parliamentary candidates votes. Click here to read more (external link).

