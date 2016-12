Tolo News: Batur Eshchi, son of Ahmad Eshchi, the former governor of Jawzjan province, has dismissed so-called forensic evidence issued by the first vice president’s office regarding his father’s case and said the document is fake. Eshchi claims to have been beaten and sexually assaulted on First Vice President General Abdul Rashid Dostum’s orders. On Friday, Dostum’s office released a document claiming it was the forensic evidence in the case. Click here to read more (external link).