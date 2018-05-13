Ease Of ‘Committing Voter Fraud’ Uncovered

Tolo News: Journalist Samim Faramarz this week visited a number of voter registration centers in Kabul in a bid to find out why members of the public and politicians are concerned about copies of ID cards being stamped in the voter registration process. The big question raised regarding this issue is whether people will be able to get multiple copies of their ID cards stamped which would allow them to vote more than once. In an attempt to see if this was possible, Faramarz was accompanied by a resident of Kabul who took two copies to two different voter registration centers and registered at both to vote in the October elections. The resident said he did this to prove that people could simply register more than once, which will pave the way for election fraud. Click here to read more (external link).

