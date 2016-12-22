Danish’s Office Rejects Involvement in Release of Faryadi

Tolo News: The office of Mohammad Sarwar Danish, the second vice president of Afghanistan, on Thursday rejected reports that former Hizb-e-Islami warlord Zardad Faryadi was released from detention on the basis of a letter of guarantee by Danish. Danish’s office said in a press release that Faryadi was not detained following his return to Kabul and also no letter of guarantee was issued for his release. There has however been indications that no legal or judicial framework had been outlined to enforce restrictions on Faryadi or keep him under surveillance. Click here to read more (external link).