Critics Lash Out At Ghani Over Taliban Prisoners Release Decision

Tolo News: Majority of the 887 prisoners who are expected to be released by the Afghan government are members of the Taliban, critics said, adding that it will have a possible impact on the country’s situation and that the decision has been made without wider consultations. The Presidential Palace has said that these inmates will be released on the order of the president within the next ten days. Some former government officials lashed out at President Ghani over the controversial order and said that the move looks like a “deal for peace”. Click here to read more (external link).