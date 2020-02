Tolo News: Presidential Palace pictures of President Ghani’s meetings show his running mate Amrullah Saleh sitting next to him, which adds fuel to speculation among critics of the Ghani administration that Saleh is performing government duties unofficially. Saleh, who is running as Ghani’s first vice president, has also been referred to as a high-ranking official in Presidential Palace statements. Click here to read more (external link).

