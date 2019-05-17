Court Verdict Still To Be Implemented On Two New MPs

Tolo News: The verdicts of two primary courts are yet to be implemented on two new lawmakers in the Wolesi Jirga, the Lower House of the Parliament, who have been sentenced to prison on graft charges.

Mirza Mohammad Katawazi, an MP from Paktika, was sentenced to five years in prison by a primary court of Kabul in 2015 on charges of forging car silence and vehicle number plates. He was not in the court when the verdict was announced.

Major Gen. Ahmad Zia Yaftali, former head of the Afghan National Army’s Health Department and an MP from Badakhshan, was sentenced to six months in prison last week by the Anti-Corruption Criminal Justice Center’s primary court. He was also absent in the hearing.

