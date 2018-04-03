Corruption Plagues Afghanistan’s Education System

OCCRP: As another school year begins in Afghanistan, the country continues to face insecurity, an epidemic of corruption within its education system and old customs that keep many students and qualified teachers away from classrooms… Bribes are being paid for school certificates to be modified, textbooks to be distributed, schools to be constructed but the most serious vulnerability remains the appointment of teachers on the basis of influence, nepotism and bribery. Teachers seeking jobs have been known to pay $US 1,000 in bribes, the equivalent of almost five months pay. Click here to read more (external link).