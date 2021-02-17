Corruption, Negligence Witnessed During Herat Customs Fire

Tolo News: The joint task team made up of members of the private sector and the House of Representatives, which went to the Islam Qala customs area to investigate the cause of the fire that started on Saturday, said that a “non-standard method of sampling of liquid natural gas” by the Afghanistan National Standards Authority. According to the findings of the task team, “corrupt and negligent behavior” of customs officials at Islam Qala was the main cause of the fire’s expansion. Click here to read more (external link).

